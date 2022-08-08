On Friday, Pine Hall Brick Company celebrated its 100th anniversary, also marking 20 years in Gordon County.

To celebrate two decades locally, the company held employee luncheon at its Fairmount plant, 318 Industrial Road, joining a simulcast ceremony from the company’s Madison, North Carolina manufacturing plant that included speeches and the unsealing of a time capsule, buried in 1999.

