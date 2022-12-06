Chris Pierce has joined Owen Security Solutions as President of the company.
Chris has been in the banking industry for almost 20 years and was recently the President/CEO of North Georgia National Bank in Calhoun.
“I am very excited to join the Owen family and look forward to continuing to serve the community as a trusted advisor,” Pierce said.
Chris is a native of Gordon County and after graduating from Calhoun High School, Chris went on to graduate from Reinhardt University with an Associate in Business Administration and then from Kennesaw State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Management. He serves the community as a Member of the United Way Trust Committee, Board Member for the Gordon County Historical Society, Board Member for Family Resource Center, and an active member of the Calhoun Rotary Club.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Chris Pierce to our team. His diverse experience and leadership coming from outside of the security industry will be a great fit for Owen Security as we prepare for the future and all the challenges and opportunities that are ahead.” said CEO Justin Owen. “This is an exciting time to be in the security industry with the technological advancements and expected massive growth in the sector. We needed to make an investment in the leadership of our company in order to prepare for that growth. I look forward to working closely with Chris for the foreseeable future.”