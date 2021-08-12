Potential traffic from a planned industrial development at Salem Road and Highway 41 has drawn concern from county officials.
The Hardie Group has initially proposed a more than 1,000,000-square-foot e-commerce facility at 336 Salem Road between Tom B. David Airport and the Kerry Foods plant.
Oothcalooga Creek forms the western boundary of the more than 150-acre Payne Farm property that sits directly south of the Tom B. David Airport runway.
Calhoun Zoning Administrator Joey Moore submitted the preliminary documents on behalf of the Hardie Real Estate Group of Atlanta, and the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission was asked to complete a Development of Regional Interest report in July.
"We had a developmental regional impact study served on us by the regional commission for the 1.2 million-square foot consumer retail distribution center looking at the Payne Farm," Gordon County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said in the commission's last meeting. "I'm very concerned there about the 1,900 vehicles a day that would be serving that site and turning left or right onto Highway 41."
Currently, the property is going through an annexation and zoning request from County A-1 to City Industrial-G for the 155.49 acres. That application for rezoning and annexation into the city limits of Calhoun was submitted by HREG Acquisitions LLC.
"At peak times the site is expected to see 169 vehicles at the peak morning hour and 172 during an hour in the afternoon," Ledbetter said, adding that the plan shows three major driveways coming onto Salem Road. "Salem road is a county road and this development is going to have an absolute major impact on it."
Ledbetter said the county didn't find out about the annexation request until getting notice of the DRI process for the property.
"I found out from the regional commission that Calhoun has been working on this for a while," Ledbetter said. "I'm disappointed in that."
The Zoning Advisory Board meeting was held Thursday, and a public hearing before the Calhoun City Council is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 16 during that body's regular meeting at the Depot downtown, 109 S. King St.
The proximity to the airport may also be an issue with the development, according to Ledbetter.
"The airport is also concerned because this is in the protected runway area," Ledbetter said, a point he said he intended to include in his administrator's comments for the DRI study.