Gordon County's Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual Booster Breakfast, and saw a large turnout.
As part of Friday's breakfast -- held and Georgia Northwestern Technical College -- officials from the City of Calhoun and Gordon County Government took time to present their State of the City and State of the County presentations.
Calhoun Mayor Jimmy Palmer and Gordon County Commissioner Bud Owens updated attendees on their respective municipalities.
"Job growth is essential for improving the quality of life in our community, as well as its health and vitality," Palmer said.
Pointing to the latest Census numbers, Palmer said the City of Calhoun grew by 8.3% in population over the last decade.
"This is second only to Cartersville in Northwest Georgia," he said. "Over the last two years we have seen over 3,000 new residential units built, under construction, or being planned."
Palmer also reported that the city's utilities infrastructure is in a good place going forward for the future.
"Utilities play a major role in economic development and quality of life," he said. "We are fortunate that we have capacity for water, power and sewer to last the next 50 years."
On behalf of county government, Owens talked balance in growth.
"I can tell you that you have a group of people serving on your commission board that are very focused, that are very concerned about our community, and moving forward with good progress, but being very cautious as we move forward, making sure that we try to maintain the culture we have in Gordon County, while trying to manage the growth that we've experienced here," he said.
Owens also talked about the importance of sales tax dollars in recent and future capitol projects around the county.
"[Special Local Option Sales Tax] is vital to keeping our property taxes low and providing the services that we all love to share," he said. "As we see our community grow, it's important to have those funds that are paid mostly by folks coming through our county and not our local taxpayers that help to build our community for the future."
Chamber President and CEO Kathy Johnson said that even with industrial growth already at unprecedented levels, interest int he area for even more future investment and development continues.
"As all of you know we are experiencing change ... we are experiencing rapid growth," Johnson said. "We are now marketing and preparing for 15 million additional warehousing and logistics buildings to be constructed on target by the end of 2023."
Many of these logistics facilities coming to the area have a focus of online sales as a way to "broaden their order fulfillment strategies," Johnson said. "They are looking at ways to bring this closer to home."
Of course, industrial growth leads to an increase in traffic.
"We are also seeing, according to the State Department of Transportation, a 19% increase in tractor-trailer traffic since 2019," Johnson said.
Though added traffic can create logistical and infrastructure issues, local governments can also find ways to benefit from the added revenue travelers bring.
"We are well positioned for these travelers to stop for food and fuel," she said. "Our hotel/motel taxes in March of 2022 were the highest they've ever been, and we can thank our visitors largely for those increases."
Roye honored
As part of the breakfast, recently retired longtime Calhoun banker Larry Roye was honored during this year's breakfast.
"Larry has been a force behind the Development Authority for 30-plus years, serving as chair of the authority for 24 of those years," local businessman Jim Mathews said. "
Roye recently retired, not only from a 51-year career in banking, but also from his long-held spot on the Development Authority.
"During his 31 years, Larry has helped facilitate over 150 industrial projects, along with hundreds of millions of dollars worth of industrial revenue bonds that have been issued ... all of which enhanced the lives of everyone in this room and everyone in this community with more jobs, better jobs and a larger tax base for our city and county," Matthews said.
The Development Authority was created for the purpose of creating trade, commerce, industry, and employment opportunities within Gordon County.
"I appreciate it very much," Roye told the crowd. "It's been a great ride, and my only comment about that is that I enjoyed every minute of it, and if I had it all to do again ... I'd do it again."