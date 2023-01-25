New national chain store coming to Indian Hills Shopping Center

A new national chain business is slated for a Calhoun location with hopes to open later this year.
If you've been wondering about the construction fencing and signage between Truist Bank and Captain D's off Highway 53, the lot is currently set to be the location of the newest Mattress Firm location.
Atlanta-based Halpern Enterprises, the parent company that operates the Indian Hills complex gave the Calhoun Times insight into the size of the store as well as a possible timeline for opening.
"Halpern's build-to-suit team is partnering with Mattress Firm to build a 4,000 SF store that's expected to open before Christmas," Jaime Luckey said on behalf of the company.
A Mattress Firm construction would continue to recent bustling rebirth of the decades-old Indian Hills Shopping Center that has seen the recent addition of Food Depot, Ross, Five Below, Jefferson's, the UPS store, and others, as well as renovations to Tractor Supply, Taco Bell and a pending update to the Chick-fil-A location.
Also based in Atlanta, Young Contracting has charge of the store's construction.
Currently, the closest Mattress Firm locations to Calhoun are in Dalton, Rome, and Cartersville. The company began in 1986 and currently has around 2,300 locations nationwide.