New national chain store coming to Indian Hills Shopping Center

A 4,000-square-foot Mattress Firm store is planned for Indian Hills Shopping Center. 

 Blake Silvers

A new national chain business is slated for a Calhoun location with hopes to open later this year. 

If you've been wondering about the construction fencing and signage between Truist Bank and Captain D's off Highway 53, the lot is currently set to be the location of the newest Mattress Firm location. 

