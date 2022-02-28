When it comes to heart health, the cardiology team at Harbin Clinic doesn’t skip a beat to provide their patients with specialized and comprehensive care.
For years, the cardiology team has provided the residents of Gordon County with state-of-the-art procedures and a broad range of treatments to ensure every patient receives world-class heart care. Harbin Clinic also welcomed two new cardiologists to the practice within the last year, Dr. Spencer Maddox and Dr. Andrew McCue.
Additionally, Harbin Clinic is thrilled to continue contributing to the growth in Cardiology Calhoun by announcing the opening of the new Heart Center Calhoun, located at 855 Curtis Parkway.
The new 8,600 square-foot Heart Center provides patients with access to clinical cardiology, interventional cardiology, cardiac imaging, nuclear imaging and echocardiography all under one roof.
“This new, advanced Heart Center allows us to provide patients with comprehensive, ever-improving care,” says Dr. Maddox. “We can continue to innovate and enhance our practice’s offerings to the community.”
The new facility will not only allow patients in Gordon County to receive expert heart care, but the close proximity to other specialties affords patients a seamless experience when needing additional care. Harbin Clinic Audiology, ENT, Family Medicine, Imaging, Nephrology, and lab services can also be found next door to the Heart Center at 855 Curtis Parkway.
“I’ve truly enjoyed caring for the patients in Gordon County,” says Dr. McCue. “I’m eager to see how this new facility will help us take all aspects of care – from accessibility, comfortability and treatment – to the next level.”
The Harbin Clinic Heart Center in Calhoun cares for patients suffering from heart failure, valve diseases, peripheral vascular diseases, angina, cardiomyopathy, endocarditis, blood pressure conditions, heart arrhythmia, pericarditis and more. The physicians at Harbin Clinic Cardiology Calhoun include Charles B. Baggett, MD, FACC, Rahul Garg, MD, Charles Jackson, MD, Spencer Maddox, MD, Andrew McCue, MD, and Kipp Slicker, DO, FACC.