Narvaes earns AdventHealth Gordon's SonShine Award

Marianne Rios Narvaes has been named AdventHealth Gordon’s latest SonShine Award recipient.
Rios Narvaes, who works in patient access and admitting at AdventHealth Gordon, was nominated by one of her coworkers with the following story:
“A patient showed up to the ER for a scheduled appointment during the evening. Marianne was the registrar who assisted the patient in registration. Marianne soon realized that patient had shown up on the wrong day. The patient’s appointment was two evenings later. The patient was upset and told Marianne they would have to reschedule or cancel because they didn’t have a ride for their appointment date. Without hesitating, Marianne offered her assistance in ensuring the patient did not miss their scheduled appointment. Marianne arranged transportation for the patient to make their appointment, picked up the patient from their home, drove them to the ER and waited in the parking lot to ensure the patient returned home safely. Marianne went above and beyond for this patient. She is a prime example of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ.”
The SonShine Award was established by AdventHealth Gordon in 2017 to honor the hard work and dedication of its employees. Quarterly awards provide opportunities for patients, visitors and other team members to recognize and reward team members for exceptional accomplishments and demonstrated behaviors that are aligned to the mission, vision and values of AdventHealth Gordon.
The name SonShine was developed by AdventHealth Gordon team members. The recipients of the SonShine award “shine” for the “Son” of God through their warm and comforting care they provide to patients and their fellow employees.
