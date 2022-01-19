Moss recognized with AdventHealth Gordon’s SonShine Award

Dalyn Moss has been named AdventHealth Gordon’s latest SonShine Award recipient.
Moss, a respiratory therapist at AdventHealth Gordon, received a nomination from a coworker who said the following: “Due to COVID-19, for weeks the ER had been inundated with high acuity respiratory patients. Uncertainty became the norm as emergency nurses managed unfamiliar drips and vents for ICU holds. A couple of weeks ago, I had a patient for the fourth time that week. I felt enough rapport with the family to discuss end-of-life comfort measures. It was new and unfamiliar territory for me, and I felt emotional in unexpected ways. We seldom see the same faces day-to-day, and I had never before coped with the attachment to a patient whom I had repeatedly nursed.
“Dalyn had taken the time that week to educate me on vent management and warning signs in patients. Her previous kindness prompted me to ask her to be the respiratory therapist present when I took the patient off the BiPAP machine. Dalyn noticed the tears in my eyes as I began going through the motions to remove my patient from life-extending oxygen. She reached out to hug me. I broke down, and she offered me the solace of a kind embrace and words of comfort. Dalyn told me not to be ashamed, she reminded me being sad meant I was a caring nurse, and she offered to help me with the patient.
“The way Dylan cared for both my patient and me is the strongest reason I stay at AdventHealth Gordon. In my varied roles in life, from a decade in the US Army to nursing at the bedside, this environment of love, sacrifice and advocacy is unmatched. Dalyn embodies the spirit of our hospital, offering healing to patients and coworkers and effortlessly Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ. She is inspiring to those who work with her and is an undeniable asset to our organization, team and patients.”
The SonShine Award was established by AdventHealth Gordon in 2017 to honor the hard work and dedication of its employees. Quarterly awards provide opportunities for patients, visitors and other team members to recognize and reward team members for exceptional accomplishments and demonstrated behaviors that are aligned to the mission, vision and values of AdventHealth Gordon.
The name SonShine was developed by AdventHealth Gordon team members. The recipients of the SonShine award “shine” for the “Son” of God through their warm and comforting care they provide to patients and their fellow employees.