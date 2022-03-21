Morning Pointe Senior Living "25,000 Touches" campaign in full swing

As Morning Pointe Senior Living marks 25 years of service to seniors throughout the calendar year 2022, the assisted living, personal care and Alzheimer’s memory care company is celebrating its founding through a silver anniversary campaign called ‘25,000 Touches.’
Following a challenging couple of years with the pandemic, volunteers are being welcomed back to Morning Pointe communities in big ways with a goal to “touch” 25,000 community partners and volunteers throughout the year—all in the spirit of giving back to those who have provided so much love, laughter, and life enrichment across those 25 years.
At Morning Pointe of Chattanooga at Shallowford (in Tennessee), Kristi Born with Hearth Hospice regularly visits residents for games and activities. “I have been so blessed to volunteer at Morning Pointe,” says Born. “I love interacting with the residents—they give me so much joy! I learn so much from them. Congratulations on 25 years of a job well done!”
With volunteers back in Morning Pointe communities across the Southeast, many community partners and intergenerational groups have been flocking back to Morning Pointe in droves, eager to get back to spending quality time with seniors helping to create memorable, purposeful days. From musical groups, to pet therapy teams, to college students and grade school student groups and many business partners, Morning Pointe campuses are touching the lives of over 2,000 volunteer partners each month!
“Our 25,000 Touches campaign is off to a rousing start,” said Amanda Baushke, vice president of life enrichment for Morning Pointe. “With volunteers back in-person inside our senior living communities, we have been able to reconnect with so many of our loyal community partners that generously donate their time and energy to help residents live their best.”
Since the 25,000 Touches campaign kicked off in January, Morning Pointe communities have “touched” over 6,000 lives across the Southeast through various interactions.
Many of the interactions are intergenerational in nature, as school-age children write ‘pen-pal’ style letters to residents, make Valentine’s Day cards and crafts, and enjoy singing songs with residents. Church and civic organizations provide musical entertainment and conduct inspirational readings. Other volunteers bring their pets for pet therapy as a way to provide a soothing, calming presence.
Founded in 1997 by Tennessee healthcare entrepreneurs Greg A. Vital and Franklin Farrow, Morning Pointe Senior Living owns and operates 36 assisted living, personal care, and Alzheimer’s memory care communities in five southeastern states.
We would love to count you in! For all the ways you can get involved in Morning Pointe’s 25,000 Touches campaign, visit morningpointe.com or call your local Morning Pointe community.