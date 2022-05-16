Morning Pointe of Calhoun Assisted Living and Alzheimer’s Memory Care celebrated its recent $1.5 million renovation with an open house on May 12, at the campus located in North Georgia.
Local dignitaries and special guests from Gordon County attended and spoke, including Calhoun City Mayor Jimmy Palmer, the Calhoun High School Trio and Quartet, the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, and other well-known supporters of Morning Pointe. Founded in 1997 by Tennessee healthcare entrepreneurs Greg A. Vital and Franklin Farrow, Morning Pointe Senior Living owns and operates 36 assisted living, personal care, and Alzheimer’s memory care communities in five southeastern states.
“I am so proud of our wonderfully remodeled home!” said Traci Clements, executive director of Morning Pointe of Calhoun. “The residents and associates are thrilled with the new interior and we are so grateful to be able to share it with our friends and supporters here in Calhoun.”
Morning Pointe of Calhoun is one of the first buildings that Morning Pointe purchased in the early 2000s when co-founders Greg A. Vital and Franklin Farrow first began operating senior living communities. Over the years, ownership has invested in periodic upgrades to the facility—including the addition of a memory care wing—but this is the first major renovation of this magnitude.
“Morning Pointe is thrilled to make this investment for these seniors that call Morning Pointe of Calhoun home,” said Morning Pointe co-founder and CEO Franklin Farrow. “This was the first community we purchased 25 years ago, and as we celebrate our silver anniversary, we want to ensure that we equip the leaders of this community to continue providing excellent care for the next 25 years and beyond.”
Morning Pointe of Calhoun offers one-level living with 61 spacious apartments, including a secure wing specially designed for residents with Alzheimer’s disease and other memory care needs. Uniquely designed layouts were planned with seniors in mind, including a comfortable home-like environment with a team of associates and medical partners dedicated to serving residents.
Amenities like a library, exercise room, and sitting nooks offer solace and encourage socialization among friends. Beautiful, secure courtyards showcase walking paths, sitting areas, and gathering spots for residents to enjoy the outdoors. Morning Pointe’s purposeful programming fosters independence and support with a strong focus on clinical care including physical and occupational therapies, life enrichment and wellness offerings. Farm-to-Table fresh dining and intergenerational activities help residents live their best.
For more information on Morning Pointe of Calhoun, visit morningpointe.com/locations/calhoun.