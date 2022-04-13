Mollie McCormick, PA-C, joins AdventHealth Medical Group

AdventHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce that Mollie McCormick, PA-C, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care at Calhoun.
McCormick joins Pablo Balboa, MD, and the care team at AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care at Calhoun. From sore throats and upset stomachs to sports physicals and flu shots, the clinic’s family medicine professionals provide you and your loved ones with the expert medical care you need.
McCormick partners with you and works collaboratively with a multidisciplinary team to accomplish your desired treatment goals with uncommon care and compassion. “Being an urgent care provider allows me to care for all types of patients,” said McCormick. “Serving others as a health care provider is my greatest honor as a servant of the Lord.”
McCormick earned her Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences, Nutritional Sciences, from the University of Georgia in Athens. She completed her Master of Medical Science, Physician Assistant, from Nova Southeastern University in Jacksonville, Florida. McCormick is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
For more information or to schedule an appointment at AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care at Calhoun, please call 706-602-8200.