Mohawk team gives Family Resource Center fresh look

Team members from Mohawk's Customer Experience Center in Calhoun recently came together to provide flooring and paint throughout the Family Resource Center of Gordon County, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to prevent child abuse.
"It started in the fall when Mohawk Human Resources Manager Heidi Duckworth and a team of Mohawk employees toured the center to see if there were any service projects they could become involved in," Mohawk Director of Customer Experience Quality Allen Ables said. "At first, the discussion revolved around painting the hallwaysm but then we noticed that their flooring needed to be replaced as well."
From there, team members worked together to secure donations of carpet and LVT from Mohawk, as well as paint from Sherwin Williams and Lowes. On March 11, Mohawk’s 33 volunteers worked in shifts to pull up old flooring and paint the hallways, making way for the company’s field services crew to install over 6,000 square feet of carpet vinyl tile throughout the building.
“The people at the Family Resource Center are dedicated to helping the most vulnerable of those in our community,” said Kyle West, Territory Manager and chair of the CX Team's Community Involvement Committee. “Seeing so many employees across multiple departments come together and create a more inviting space for these children is truly something to be proud of.”
"We are so grateful to Mohawk for the donation of time and materials for this project,” Family Resource Center Executive Director Angela White said. “This was a huge undertaking and it was amazing to see the Mohawk team come together to give back to the community and give the center a fresh, new look."
Mohawk employees have also supported the Family Resource Center during the past year with donations of food, diapers and toiletry items for families in need, as well as Transportation employees who donated new planters for the front of the building. The Family Resource Center is also a partner agency of United Way of Gordon County, an organization Mohawk supports with its annual giving campaign.
"We are so pleased with the way everything looks now," said Wendy Shedd, Family Resource Center program supervisor of Parents as Teachers. "The new paint color is so much more cheerful, and overall it's a much nicer environment for the children and families we serve."