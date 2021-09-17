To support Habitat for Humanity’s local mission, Mohawk’s Finance, Logistics and Legal teams have collaborated on an annual fundraising golf tournament since 2014.
The 2021 event was held on Sept. 13, at Barnsley Gardens in Adairsville, and raised more than $108,000 for Habitat for Humanity of Gordon County.
The Mohawk golf tournament has grown to become the Habitat chapter’s largest individual fundraiser, generating almost enough revenue each year to build a home for a local family.
“Each year, our tournament provides funds for Habitat through tournament entry fees, sponsorships, individual donations and Mohawk’s substantial corporate gift,” said Renée Lockhart, Mohawk’s senior risk manager and event chairperson. “We are grateful to everyone who helps make this tournament a great success, particularly our non-Mohawk Logistics, Legal, Insurance and Banking partners. They did outstanding work raising money for the event this year, and those dollars will help our local Habitat chapter provide safe, comfortable housing options in the community.”
The 2021 event featured 35 teams. The tournament’s title sponsor was Lee-Smith, Inc., in Chattanooga. Other major sponsors included Alston & Bird, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Cummins, Epiq, First Horizon Bank, Gordon Rees, Liberty Mutual, Marsh, Palfinger Lift Trucks, Penske, PNC Bank, UniCredit, US Bank, Vanguard Trucks, Wells Fargo and XPO. Hole and contest sponsors and door prize donors included ADD Commercial Trailer Leasing, Compliance, Estes Express Lines, Maxon Lift Corporation, Peach State Trucks, RC Trailer Sales & Service Co. and long-term supporter UPS.
Mohawk has built lasting partnerships with many non-profit organizations in Gordon County as part of investing in the community that is home to thousands of its employees.
“Mohawk has a huge international footprint, but our home is here in Calhoun,” said Dan Flowers, Mohawk’s vice president of transportation and logistics. “Many of our employees and their families live in northwest Georgia, so we are honored to contribute to improving the quality of life in this region.”
The Mohawk golf tournament was a perfect fit for the company due to its connection with the company’s global leadership in the flooring industry.
“Since flooring is a major consideration when families make their house a unique home, it seemed appropriate for us to support an organization that is dedicated to providing homes for families in our community,” Mohawk Treasurer Shailesh Bettadapur said. “While the event is organized at Mohawk, it wouldn’t be possible without the contributions of everyone who played, sponsored or contributed to the tournament. We appreciate all of them.”
Since 1976, Habitat for Humanity has provided housing for qualifying, low-income families in communities around the world. The families selected to become homeowners invest hundreds of hours of labor into building their own houses as well as helping to build the houses of others.
“Mohawk’s ongoing generous support makes a real difference in the work we do here in Gordon County,” said Lana Young, Executive Director of the local Habitat chapter. “The golf tournament has been a major source of income for us, and it helps us build safe, affordable homes here for several of our partner families.”
“This is not a giveaway program,” Young added. “We partner with families based on their need, ability to repay a no-interest mortgage and their willingness to work with our organization. Our families invest hundreds of hours of labor into building their own homes and the homes of other families in our community. Our houses are built with volunteer labor, financial donations, and donated materials, so the family’s mortgage payments are very affordable.”
For Habitat for Humanity of Gordon County, building these homes is possible through the support of donors, fundraisers like the Mohawk golf tournament and thousands of hours that community volunteers, including many Mohawk employees, contribute throughout each year.
To learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Gordon County or to make a donation to support their good work, please visit habitat.org/us-ga/calhoun/hfh-gordon-county.