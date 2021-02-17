Mohawk launches enhanced employer brand

Mohawk Industries’ newest brand is more than flooring.
The recently launched “More with Mohawk” employment brand reflects the company’s evolving culture and a redefined commitment to employees at every level of the organization.
With a call to action that encourages both current employees and potential applicants to “find your More with Mohawk,” the brand was designed to highlight the unique role every individual plays in propelling their career with the world’s largest flooring manufacturer.
“’More with Mohawk’ perfectly captures the vast opportunities available within our entrepreneurial organization and reinforces the company’s commitment to reinvesting in our people,” Senior Vice President of Human Resources Rod Wedemeier said. “At Mohawk, we encourage employees to determine what ‘more’ means to them and use that passion to build momentum with their career while improving the way we do business.”
The “More with Mohawk” brand combines extensive research and authentic feedback to capture the full spectrum of employee experiences at Mohawk. The brand was developed by Mohawk’s marketing team in collaboration with the company’s talent acquisition and human resources teams with input from various employee focus groups from the manufacturing floor to the leadership teams.
“One of the recurring themes we heard from our employees is that ‘Mohawk is what you make it,’” Vice President of Human Resources Katie Engleman said. “During our focus groups, employees shared countless stories of how they’ve grown professionally here and how they’ve reached personal milestones because of opportunities at Mohawk. We celebrate each person’s sense of individuality and have cultivated a culture where people can transform their personal goals into our shared success.”
“More with Mohawk” will be fully integrated into social media, hiring materials and employment advertising for all open positions as well as mohawkcareers.com, the recently redesigned website that features Mohawk’s abundant opportunities to support our growth.
The company currently has positions available for entry-level and skilled manufacturing, drivers, internships, engineering, finance, human resources, operations and supply chain, sales and more, with an award-winning training program to help people succeed.
To find your “more” with Mohawk, apply at careers.mohawkind.com.