Mohawk debuts antimicrobial flooring

Pergo Defense+ flooring is made to stay cleaner for people who really live on their floors.
This spring, Mohawk debuted the new line at The Home Depot with laminate wood and will launch engineered wood and luxury vinyl flooring in summer 2021.
An advanced antimicrobial technology protects the flooring by prohibiting the growth of mold, mildew, fungi and other bacteria. Along with guarding against these microscopic invaders, Pergo Defense+ is waterproof and defends against spills, splashes and pet accidents–providing a hardworking solution for every home.
“Because life is unpredictable, we wanted to bring peace of mind to consumers looking for floors that their family could really live on,” said Karen Mendelsohn, Mohawk’s senior vice president of marketing. “Pergo Defense+ stays strong and stands up to anything that comes its way. With our innovative Defense+ technology, microbes are actively attacked by the safe and effective additive embedded in the flooring. Floors are easier to clean and stay cleaner longer.”
With exclusive SpillProtect technology, Pergo Defense+ features ultra-tight locking joints that keep spills on the surface instead of allowing them to seep through and cause damage. Liquids can be easily wiped up or allowed to evaporate. Or, for deep cleaning, consumers can wet mop. If they want to get that extra level of clean without the use of chemicals, Pergo Defense+ is even approved for steam mopping.
Along with being waterproof, Pergo Defense+ is wear and stain-proof and provides incredible dent, scratch and scuff-resistance.
Consumers can choose from a beautiful collection of authentic looks and feel of real hardwood without giving up any of the performance they are looking for.
