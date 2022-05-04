Mohawk becomes exclusive partner of the Latin American Association of NWGA

Mohawk Industries and the Northwest Georgia branch of the Latin American Association announced an exclusive partnership that will increase the resources and services provided by the LAA to local communities.
Mohawk, a leading, global flooring manufacturer headquartered in Calhoun, Ga., first partnered with the LAA in 2019 and provided the funding to get the Dalton outreach center up and running, including establishing a building on Mohawk’s campus in Dalton. This new partnership expands that commitment to the LAA’s mission, providing increased outreach, establishing a scholarship fund, creating a leadership council, and providing funding for ongoing and expanding programs.
“With a workforce in Northwest Georgia roughly 60 percent Hispanic, we felt like it was an important opportunity to invest in programs and resources that could really have an impact, not just for our employees and their families, but for the entire community,” Vice President of Human Resources Katie Engleman said. “Since our partnership began, we’ve seen first-hand the impact of LAA services, from support for family well-being to economic empowerment to immigration to individual food and school supply drives.”
Founded in 1972, the LAA has grown over the past four decades to become the region’s leading agency serving Georgia’s Latino community. The LAA offers a targeted menu of direct services that help Latinos integrate and become contributing members to Georgia’s economy and culture.
“Mohawk has been a strong partner and champion of the Latino community,” LAA CEO Santiago Marquez said. “With this commitment, they are raising the bar for how companies can make a difference at the local level, where our resources and programs are most essential. We can't wait to see how their support will help us increase our impact in Northwest Georgia."
The LAA achieves its mission through five focus areas: Civic Engagement & Advocacy, Economic Empowerment, Youth Services, Family Stabilization & Well-Being and Immigration Services. Each focus area includes a variety of services, large-scale events and advocacy to realize significant community impact and affect systems-level change.
“At Mohawk we believe in the vision of the LAA and we are proud to shift to this exclusive partnership and expand our joint commitment to the growth, development and well-being of our communities in Northwest Georgia,” Engleman said. “There is so much opportunity here, and so much more connection, support and community-building we can do together, with the exceptional programming the LAA offers.”
This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the creation of the LAA and its three-year anniversary in Northwest Georgia. To celebrate, the organization is hosting a community event on May 14 that includes food, entertainment, music and prizes at its Dalton location at 508 E Morris St, Dalton.