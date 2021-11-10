Mody joins AdventHealth Medical Group

AdventHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce that Mayur Mody, MD, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Hematology Oncology at Calhoun, a hospital department of AdventHealth Gordon.
Dr. Mody will see patients in the AdventHealth Gordon Cancer Center on campus of AdventHealth Gordon.
Dr. Mody joins Terrilyn Blackstock, ACNPC-AG, at AdventHealth Medical Group Hematology Oncology at Calhoun where patients receive compassionate whole-person cancer care.
Dr. Mody is a graduate of the University of Florida College of Medicine in Gainesville. He completed his residency in internal medicine and his fellowship in hematology and medical oncology at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. Board-certified in internal medicine, Dr. Mody is a member of the American College of Physicians, American Society of Clinical Oncology and American Society of Hematology. He also has been inducted into Alpha Omega Alpha and Gold Humanism honor societies.
“I truly believe in a patient-centered approach to cancer care,” said Dr. Mody. “I strive to build relationships with patients that are strengthened with continuity of care. I want to help patients understand their diagnosis, balance treatment options with goals of care and ultimately coordinate care.”
For more information about Dr. Mody or AdventHealth Gordon cancer care services, please call 706-625-4285.