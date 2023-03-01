Mannington Commercial’s Open Range named a 2023 ADEX Platinum Award Recipient

Mannington Commercial’s Open Range – a hard-working rubber plank flooring collection designed to offer a brand-new look for high-performance commercial flooring — has been named a 2023 ADEX Platinum Award recipient.
The Awards for Design Excellence (ADEX) is the largest and most prestigious awards program for product and project design in the architect and design industry according to its sponsor, designjournal.com.
An anonymous panel of professionals convened by designjournal.com and representing a cross-section of the design industry conducted voting to determine best product and project design of the year. The ADEX Award is one of several Open Range has garnered since its launch. The collection was also named a 2022 Nightingale Gold award winner, a 2022 Best of NeoCon Gold award winner and a 2022 HiP Award Honoree.
“Our design team beautifully emulated the natural variations seen in wood and stones with incredibly realistic detail to create this unique rubber plank flooring option, the likes of which have really never been seen before,” said Al Boulogne, vice president of commercial carpet and rubber for Mannington Commercial. “It’s always an honor to receive awards and recognitions from designers and experts in the design industry. We’re grateful to know that the innovative flooring products we are designing are seen as industry leading solutions.”
Inspired by America’s Old West, the tonal patterns of Open Range provide variation from plank to plank and create visual depth and texture. With the inherent benefits that come from a rubber product, including enhanced performance, comfort, safety and acoustics, Open Range is an ideal flooring solution for commercial interiors ranging from healthcare and education to office and retail.