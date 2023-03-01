Mannington Commercial’s Open Range named a 2023 ADEX Platinum Award Recipient

Mannington Commercial’s Open Range – a hard-working rubber plank flooring collection designed to offer a brand-new look for high-performance commercial flooring — has been named a 2023 ADEX Platinum Award recipient.

The Awards for Design Excellence (ADEX) is the largest and most prestigious awards program for product and project design in the architect and design industry according to its sponsor, designjournal.com.

