M. Lynn Herring, MSN, FNP-C, joins AdventHealth Medical Group

M. Lynn Herring has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Urology in Calhoun.

 Contributed

AdventHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce that M. Lynn Herring, MSN, FNP-C, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Calhoun.

Herring joins Hak Lee, MD, and the care team at AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Calhoun. The clinic’s team of urologic specialists provide comprehensive care for both men and women. From kidney stones and urologic cancer to incontinence and bladder disorders, the providers at AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Calhoun have the experience, expertise and state-of-the-art tools to effectively assess, diagnose and treat a wide range of urological conditions.

