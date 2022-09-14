M. Lynn Herring, MSN, FNP-C, joins AdventHealth Medical Group

AdventHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce that M. Lynn Herring, MSN, FNP-C, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Calhoun.
Herring joins Hak Lee, MD, and the care team at AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Calhoun. The clinic’s team of urologic specialists provide comprehensive care for both men and women. From kidney stones and urologic cancer to incontinence and bladder disorders, the providers at AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Calhoun have the experience, expertise and state-of-the-art tools to effectively assess, diagnose and treat a wide range of urological conditions.
Herring works collaboratively with a multidisciplinary team to accomplish patients’ desired treatment goals with care and compassion. She is dedicated to providing whole-person care that heals patients’ body, strengthens their minds and uplifts their spirit.
“I was born and raised in this area and went as far away as Alaska but felt home call me back,” said Herring. “No place is more special to me than the people of this area who are not only my patients, but also my family, friends and neighbors.”
Herring earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and her Master of Science in Nursing from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is certified through the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
For more information on Herring or services at AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Calhoun, please call 706-879-4700.