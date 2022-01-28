All seven of the local sales tax distributions were up for 2021 over the previous year.
The Gordon County Local Option Sales Tax distribution for 2021 totaled $7, 421,992, up from $6,536,316 in 2020. Gordon County’s Special Local Option Sales Tax was also up last year, totaling $11,715,510 over $10,272,550 in 2020. Finally, the county’s Education Local Option Sales Tax also reported an increase for 2021 at $7,498,122, up over $6,576,641 the year before.
“Our collections continue to run well, and we need it because it’s countered by inflation,” County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said during his latest administrator’s report.
City of Calhoun distributions were strong as well, reporting LOST at $4,025,841 for 2021, beating the 2020 total of $3,495,754. Meanwhile, the city’s ELOST saw an increase as well, up to $4,556,253 in 2021, surpassing the previous year’s total of $3,978,437.
“We had a very successful year financially,” City Administrator Paul Worley said at the latest council meeting, adding that city revenues so far this fiscal year are “looking strong.”
Fairmount’s LOST collections were also up from $133,512 in 2020 to $152,388 in 2021. Finally, Resaca saw an increase as well, receiving $117,161 for 2021, up from $102,684 the year before.
According to the state’s DOR, Georgia’s December net tax collections totaled $2.98 billion, an increase of $582.9 million ( or 24.3%) over the same month in 2020 when that amount was reported at $2.40 billion.
Net tax revenue collections totaled $14.85 billion year-to-date, up $2.28 billion (18.1%) over Fiscal Year 2021 at the six month mark, according to the state.
Statewide gross sales and use tax collections totaled $1.37 billion, up $243.4 million (21.6 %) over the 2021 total of nearly $1.13 billion. Net sales and use tax collections for December increased around $120.2 million (20.9) over the same time in 2020, when that total was reported at $574.5 million.
Adjusted sales tax distribution to local governments statewide totaled $670.4 million, up $120.9 million (22%) over FY 2021, while sales tax refunds increased by $2.2 million (48.2%) during that period.