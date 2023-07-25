Charles Prater MUG

Charles Prater

Longtime trucking company executive and local businessman Charles Prater has died. 

Born Charles Baxter Prater in Gordon County on Oct. 2, 1944, the former co-owner and manager of Carpet Transport Inc. -- more commonly known as CTI -- passed away on Thursday. 

