For those seeking a job or looking to upgrade from their current position, the Calhoun-Gordon County Library has partnered with Goodwill to help give people that opportunity.
Once a month, the library hosts a workshop with one of Goodwill of North Georgia’s Career Coaches, where attendees will learn more about how to net a job. Topics include interview tips, job search and networking, tips for salary negotiation, Microsoft suite, and more.
From 2 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, Goodwill will put on a Finding a New Career workshop.
“We will be covering how to research employers and navigating the job market,” said Stevie Seay, Communications Manager.
Research tips include listing target companies, visiting career pages and social media, learning about business operations and company leadership, researching any news or recent events regarding the company, and looking into benefits. The workshop will also teach how to use that research in an interview.
On May 11 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., the library will hold its May workshop, all about dressing for the interview.
“We will be providing tools on how to create a successful first impression with the employer,” Seay said.
The lesson in dressing for success will include how to dress and present professionally, how to stay well groomed, and posture, and how to carry that forward into everyday life.
Goodwill has not announced its June lesson yet, but those interested in later sessions should keep an eye on the monthly library calendar for more information.
For more information on Goodwill’s services, visit goodwillng.org. Check out the Calhoun-Gordon County Library on Facebook or at ngrl.org.