Chantal Lewis, MD, endocrinologist for Hamilton Diabetes and Endocrinology Center, recently received Fellow of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology designation.
The designation demonstrates that she is recognized for achievement and leadership in the field of clinical endocrinology. FACE designation is awarded to an American Association of Clinical Endocrinology member in good standing after meeting certification, training and professional clinical endocrinology experience.
Founded in 1991, AACE is a global, inclusive community of more than 5,700 endocrine-focused clinical members, affiliates and partners from every walk of professional life.
Lewis is board certified in Internal Medicine and Endocrinology by the American Board of Internal Medicine. She completed her residency at Pennsylvania Hospital (University of Pennsylvania Health System) and her Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism Fellowship at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire. Lewis says her goal is to provide every patient with quality care using a team-based approach.
“Every new patient encounter presents an opportunity to understand patient values, goals and concerns,” she says. “I take these factors into consideration when deciding on the best available treatment plan. I believe that successful outcomes are not only the result of the patient physician collaboration, but also the professional support of other caregivers who complete the team.”
Hamilton Diabetes and Endocrinology Center offers comprehensive diabetes and endocrine services including clinical management of diabetes, thyroid and other endocrine issues. The Center also provides diabetes education and nutrition education to help you control your diabetes.
Since 1995, the American Diabetes Association has recognized Hamilton’s diabetes program for quality patient education in accordance with National Standards for Diabetes Patient Education Programs.
To schedule an appointment at Hamilton Diabetes and Endocrinology Center, call 706-278 1622.