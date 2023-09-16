Lee-Anne Choudree, AGACNP-BC, ACNPC-AG, joins AdventHealth Medical Group

Lee-Anne Choudree, AGACNP-BC, ACNPC-AG, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Pain Medicine at Calhoun.

 Contributed

AdventHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce that Lee-Anne Choudree, AGACNP-BC, ACNPC-AG, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Pain Medicine at Calhoun.

Choudree joins Sung Rock Cho, MD, and Ashley Lumpkin, NP-C, at AdventHealth Medical Group Pain Medicine at Calhoun, which treats a wide variety of conditions and pain types, including:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In