'Leading logistics provider' secures 468,000-square-foot facility in Gordon County

It was announced Tuesday that a commercial real estate services firm has secured a lease with a "leading third party logistics provider" to operate in Gordon County.
The 468,000-square-foot Union Grove Logistics Center is a 98-acre master planned park located at Interstate 75 and Union Grove Road.
The firm of Cushman & Wakefield represented the local agency Developers of Calhoun LLC, in the lease negotiations, according to a release from the firm, with JLL representing the tenant.
“As we are growing Union Grove Logistics Center, we are excited about securing our first tenant at our new building,” Andrew Peykar, Principal of Developers of Calhoun LLC, said.
Fox Brindle Construction Co. broke ground on Phase 1 of the project in May 2021, which will feature a 720,000-square-foot cross-dock configuration building with 36 foot clear heights, 252,000 square feet of which remains available.
“This area is proving to be an important hub for logistics providers in Northwest Georgia,” Cushman & Wakefield's Pat Murphy said.
Estimated date of completion for the facility is sometime in March 2022.