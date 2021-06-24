Larry Roye recognized by Community Bankers Association

First Bank of Calhoun board member and senior executive lender Larry Roye was recently recognized by the Community Bankers Association of Georgia for 51 years of “dedicated service to the community banking industry” at a reception at the Calhoun branch.
CBA honors bankers who have reached a milestone of 30, 40 or 50 plus years of banking experience and a proven record in excellent community involvement with the Lifetime Service Award.
“Georgia is fortunate to have such an impressive number of community bankers who have reached these milestones. It’s our pleasure to honor the men and women who have served the banking needs of their communities and lent their expertise to a new generation of community bankers throughout their careers,” CBA President and CEO John McNair said. “We congratulate Larry and appreciate his dedicated service to Georgia’s community banking industry.”
Roye was nominated for recognition by current First Bank president and CEO Mitch Sanford.
Beginning his banking career in 1970 with National City Bank in Rome, Roye then worked as a senior loan officer at Calhoun First National from 1980 to 1985. He also was an originating director, president and CEO of Georgia Bank and Trust in 1987 where he retired as chairman of the board and CEO, before joining First Bank in March of 2011 and served as president and CEO until 2020.
Roye served on the Gordon County Development Authority for approximately 25 years, serving as Chairman since 1998. He is also a past board member and chairman of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce.
Roye received both his BS and MBA from Berry College, where he was a pitcher for the baseball team. He is a graduate of the School of Banking of the South – LSU and Stonier School of Banking at Rutgers University. He and his wife Gwen have two children, Amaris and Josh.