Lance named to Bankers Association Committee

David Lance, President and CEO of Greater Community Bank, was elected to the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of Community Bankers Association of Georgia.
Nominations for the 2022-23 CBA Board of Directors were announced and approved at CBA’s Annual convention held in September at the Ritz Carlton, Amelia Island, Florida. His term began Oct. 1.
“The CBA Board of Directors consists of some of the most well respected and dedicated community bankers in the state," CBAG President and CEO John McNair said. “As a result of the Board’s collective commitment to CBA, the association is now widely recognized as a leading organization both in state and nationally. I am excited to welcome the new members to the Board and looking forward to executing the Board’s strategy and vision to best serve the community banks in Georgia and the southeast region.”
Board members are selected from seven divisions across the state of Georgia, ensuring all Georgia community banks are equally represented. Board members are elected to a one-year term. During the year, Directors will be involved in several items on behalf of the CBA membership, such as responding to proposed rules and regulations from the various regulatory agencies, reviewing services which will benefit the community banking industry, and weighing in on proposed legislation.
CBA was founded in 1969 by a group of Georgia community bankers to protect the political interests of locally owned community banks.
Representing approximately 140 community banks and 150 associate member companies, CBA offers services in three distinct areas: Legislative, Professional Development and Member Services. CBA is the state’s only advocate working solely for the interests of community banks and their customers.
For more information, contact CBA at 770-541-4490 or visit cbaofga.com.