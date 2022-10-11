Lance named to Bankers Association Committee

David Lance

 Greater Community Bank

David Lance, President and CEO of Greater Community Bank, was elected to the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of Community Bankers Association of Georgia.

Nominations for the 2022-23 CBA Board of Directors were announced and approved at CBA’s Annual convention held in September at the Ritz Carlton, Amelia Island, Florida. His term began Oct. 1.

