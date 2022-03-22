Trystan Parker didn’t tear a ligament in his knee from playing basketball, soccer or any other sport where injuries like his are likely to happen.
He was running up the stairs to let his dad know he was going outside to play with a friend.
“My puppy was in my bedroom, and as soon as I got to the corner, she ran out,” said Trystan, 10. “She was excited, and I ran straight to her to tell her to stop, and I hit the wall or the ground.”
Magnetic resonance imaging, more commonly known as an MRI, determined Trystan had torn his ACL, a ligament in the knee that connects the thigh bone to the shin bone and would need surgery to repair it.
ACL tears are common among athletes who, while training for their sport or facing an opponent during gameplay, place stress on the knee from a sudden stop, direction change or blow to the knee.
But Jeffrey Kovacic, MD, an orthopedic surgeon with AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, said he just as often treats ACL tears and other injuries that occur while kids are being kids, playing at home or on the playground.
“We’ve become really good at fixing ACLs because of athletes,” said Dr. Kovacic, who surgically repaired Trystan’s ACL in June 2021. “Over the years, lots of kids have benefited from the sports medicine approach.”
Before joining AdventHealth in 2020, Dr. Kovacic completed an orthopedic surgery residency and sports medicine training at The Cleveland Clinic and served as a team physician to three pro-sports teams in Cleveland, Ohio: the Browns, the Cavaliers and the Indians. He also treated athletes competing in freestyle motocross, BMX and skateboarding events during the NBC Gravity Games. He is well known among high school athletics and youth sports programs across Northwest Georgia.
“I have my training to thank for that,” he said. “My mentor was a pioneer who put sports medicine on the map.”
Dr. Kovacic came, in part, to AdventHealth to build a pediatric sports medicine program in Calhoun and Chatsworth. He has spent time meeting with athletic directors, trainers and coaches in those and surrounding communities. He’s also finding innovative ways to use technology to share his expertise with youth sports programs, including cheerleading, wrestling, swimming and other sports that can often be eclipsed by those with bigger booster club support and sponsorships.
But he says his designation as a sports medicine specialist is a misnomer.
“It implies I’m only here to take care of athletes, and that’s not true,” Dr. Kovacic said.
While Dr. Kovacic treats joint pain and musculoskeletal injuries in adult patients, he brings expertise to the practice in pediatric care and treating young patients whose bones are still growing.
“Kids and their orthopedic problems are the reason we exist,” he said. “I like the unique problems and the unique challenges that come with taking care of pediatric patients.”
When the emergency department team first told James Parker that his son had likely torn his ACL and would possibly need surgery, he didn’t ask for a recommendation for an orthopedic surgeon.
“I already knew who I was going to see,” Parker said. “I told them I wanted to see Dr. Kovacic.”
Dr. Kovacic had previously cared for Trystan when the boy had a broken arm.
“In my experience, there are a lot of good doctors in the world, but the reason I took Trystan specifically back to Dr. Kovacic was because he is not just a good doctor; he’s a great doctor,” Parker said.
While Dr. Kovacic’s training and credentials gave Parker peace of mind that his son was in experienced hands, the single dad from Dalton sought out Dr. Kovacic because of his bedside manner.
“Trystan absolutely loves him,” Parker said. “He gets excited for his doctor appointments because he gets to hang out with his buddy.”
Parker said Dr. Kovacic is skilled at putting pediatric patients and their parents at ease by thoroughly explaining complicated medical procedures in easy-to-understand terms.
“I can ask 200 questions, and he’ll answer all of them,” he said. “Because he’s so patient and good about explaining things, you trust him, and that made it easy for me to put Trystan in his hands.”
Dr. Kovacic said building trust with patients and their parents is critical.
“I try to be as non-threatening in my approach as possible,” he said. “I already know they’re scared and, most of the time, they’re also in pain, and it’s usually both. Once I address the fact that I know they’re scared and in pain and I’m going to take great measures to not do anything scary or painful, they quickly settle down because that’s their main concern. Then, I’m really honest with them.”
Parker said Dr. Kovacic used a model of the knee to show Trystan where his injury was, why it hurt and how he would fix it.
“I like how he explained stuff to me, how my body works, how my leg works and stuff,” Trystan said.
Dr. Kovacic said he doesn’t sugar-coat the truth, but he also doesn’t create undue drama.
“I use education to take the mystery out of things,” he said. “Kids are stoic and can handle things well if they feel like no one’s trying to pull the wool over their eyes. They’re very, very capable of handling what they’re facing.”
He also uses humor.
“I like that he’s nice,” Trystan said. “There’s so many things I like about him. If you’re having surgery or something like that, or if you’re hurt, he’s going to make sure you’re okay, fix you right up and you’re basically good.”
Dr. Kovacic said when he has a pediatric patient, he focuses on caring for the whole family.
“All parents want is someone to talk to them and educate them and tell them what’s going on and that you have a game plan,” he said.
When it comes to athletes, he’s also focused on getting them back in the game as soon and safely as possible.
“My number one responsibility to you and to your parents is to solve this problem and make you whole,” he said. “As much as I can do that while keeping you involved in your sport is my ultimate goal.”
Helping patients of all ages return to their pre-injury activities and lifestyle is always his focus,
Dr. Kovacic said, but especially so when he’s caring for children.
“I’m not just trying to fix the problem, but fix it in a highly functioning result,” he said. “With kids, they’re not sick, they’re just hurt, and they just want to get better. They just want to get back on the playground or the soccer field.”
For Trystan, it was the swimming pool.
Dr. Kovacic opted for a knee brace for Trystan and set the boy up with stretching exercises he could do in the pool as part of his at-home rehabilitation program.
“He didn’t have to have a full leg cast, which was nice because I was sure that’s what was going to happen, and he would be miserable the whole summer,” Parker said.
Today, Trystan is back to doing the things he loves, like shooting hoops and playing with his puppy, Athena.
“It was really nice to go in there and know Trystan would not only have a doctor, but he would have a friend, too,” Parker said.