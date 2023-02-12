A Calhoun food and nutrition company is expanding operations in the area with a new distribution center.
Kenco Group, a third-party logistics provider, the company recently unveiled plans for a North Georgia Distribution Center to service Kerry.The new 468,000-square-foot facility will provide distribution across the Southeast for products developed at Kerry's Salem Road location in Calhoun, as well as the company's Rome location.
“Scalable and customized logistics solutions are key to effective warehouse and supply chain management today,” Kenco Group Chief Operating Officer David Caines said. “That is why we are working with Kerry to manage their new distribution center as they continue to enhance and expand their distribution to more customers across the Southeast.”
The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at the 315 Clarence King Drive facility late last year, the seventh Kenco center in Georgia.
"There is high demand for Kerry products in Georgia and the Southeast," Kerry COO Mike Doyle said. "This partnership will help ensure we remain our customers’ most valued partner, delivering products on time and in full as demand continues to rise."
Founded in 1950, Kenco manages around 100 warehouses for various clients across North America, acting as an in-house logistics partner.
"Kenco was selected as a partner, based on their past track record supporting Kerry’s business in the region and demonstrated capabilities as a premium provider of 3PL services,” Doyle said.