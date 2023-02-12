Kenco Logistics cuts ribbon on Calhoun facility (copy)

Kenco cuts the ribbon on its 315 Clarence King Drive distribution center to service Kerry Group's Calhoun and Rome locations across the Southeast. 

 Gordon County Chamber of Commerce

A Calhoun food and nutrition company is expanding operations in the area with a new distribution center.

Kenco Group, a third-party logistics provider, the company recently unveiled plans for a North Georgia Distribution Center to service Kerry.The new 468,000-square-foot facility will provide distribution across the Southeast for products developed at Kerry's Salem Road location in Calhoun, as well as the company's Rome location.

