Kendrick recognized with DAISY Award

Tara Darlene Kendrick, MSN, FNP-C, has been named AdventHealth Gordon’s latest DAISY Award recipient. This award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the super-human tasks nurses perform every day.
Kendrick, a nurse practitioner at AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN at Curtis Parkway, was nominated by a coworker with the following words: “Mrs. Darlene Kendrick isn't just an ordinary OB/GYN nurse practitioner here at AdventHealth Gordon. Darlene strives to provide the best care for any and all patients here in Gordon County. Whether it's OB/GYN-related or if it's helping out the community and hospital by working the inpatient departments.
“Darlene has dedicated her time off on the weekends to help out the medical-surgical unit almost every weekend for the past few months. When Darlene arrives for her shifts, she is ready to go and works hand-in-hand with the nurses and techs. Darlene's specialty isn't just OB/GYN. She is the true meaning of a health care worker. From assisting with medications with nurses, to helping patients to the bathroom, assisting patients with baths, changes, feedings and other daily activities, Darlene never complains. She is a breath of fresh air every time she is working on our unit. I believe Darlene deserves this award! She is truly one of the best, and we are so thankful for her.”
If you or a loved one have been a patient at AdventHealth Gordon and would like to nominate an extraordinary nurse for the DAISY Award, please call 706-602-7800 ext. 2258.
To find out more about the program, including the growing list of partners, please go to DAISYfoundation.org.