Katlyn Zavala, MD, recognized with AdventHealth Gordon’s SonShine Award

Katlyn Zavala, MD, has been named AdventHealth Gordon’s latest SonShine Award recipient.
Dr. Zavala, a hospitalist at AdventHealth Gordon, received a nomination from a coworker who said the following: “We had a patient who had been admitted for a very long time. She rarely had visitors and hadn’t been able to do special things for herself such as pedicures or manicures.
“Dr. Zavala came in on her day off and painted the patient’s nails for her. The only way we knew Dr. Zavala had been here was because we recognized her in her street clothes when she exited the patient’s room. She wanted no acclaim for this, but it was an act of tremendous love.”
The SonShine Award was established by AdventHealth Gordon in 2017 to honor the hard work and dedication of its employees. Quarterly awards provide opportunities for patients, visitors and other team members to recognize and reward team members for exceptional accomplishments and demonstrated behaviors that are aligned to the mission, vision and values of AdventHealth Gordon.
The name SonShine was developed by AdventHealth Gordon team members. The recipients of the SonShine award “shine” for the “Son” of God through their warm and comforting care they provide to patients and their fellow employees.