Julie Russell, FNP-C, joins AdventHealth Medical Group

AdventHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce that Julie Russell, FNP-C, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care Calhoun City Schools.
Russell joins the team at AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care Calhoun City Schools where the clinic’s family medicine professionals provide you and your loved ones with the expert medical care you need.
Russell partners with you and works collaboratively with a multidisciplinary team to accomplish your desired treatment goals with care and compassion. “I believe it is important to empower patients to take control of their health through education and understanding,” said Russell. “I not only want to help those in need through diagnosis and treatment. I also want to engage patients to think about their health in a proactive manner so they may take charge of their health decisions in order to live their lives to the fullest.”
Russell earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of West Georgia in Carrollton. She earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University in Downers Grove, Illinois. She is certified through the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
For more information or to schedule an appointment at AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care Calhoun City Schools, please call 706-879-6405.