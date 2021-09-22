Julie Harmon, PA-C, joins AdventHealth Medical Group

AdventHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce that Julie Harmon, PA-C, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine at Timms Road.
Harmon joins Phil Gray, MD, and the team at AdventHealth Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine at Timms Road, which offers a wide range of medical services for the entire family. The clinicians provide comprehensive services and solutions that help you stay fit, happy and healthy.
Harmon works collaboratively with patients and a multidisciplinary team to accomplish desired treatment goals with care and compassion. “My favorite part about working in health care is being able to develop relationships with patients while helping to meet their needs,” said Harmon. “I am grateful to be able to serve in the same community where I grew up.”
Harmon earned her Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. She completed her Master of Physician Assistant Studies from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Grand Forks. Harmon is certified through the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
Harmon is now seeing new patients. To schedule an appointment, please call 706-625-0022.