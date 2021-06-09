Recently announced additions of Ross and Five Below to the Indian Hills Shopping Center aren't the only developments at the property.
After a longer-than-expected renovation process, Calhoun's Jefferson's location, 447 Highway 53, hopes to be operating sometime this summer, according to owner Wayne Mullinax.
"It’s been crazy," Mullinax said of dealing with COVID-related delays in the remodeling process. "We order stuff and we’re thinking three to four weeks and it turns out to be six to eight."
Delays in kitchen equipment, walk-in coolers, furniture, electrical supplies and just about everything else it takes to open a restaurant have led to several delays in opening date targets.
"It seems like everything’s putting us behind," Mullinax said. "As we get close, we’ll set a date."
The establishment had a beer, wine and distilled spirits pouring license approved by the Calhoun City Council on Dec. 14 of last year, and had most recently hoped to be open sometime in late winter of this year.
Despite all the frustrations, Mullinax, who also owns the Jefferson's on Broad Street in Rome, remains optimistic and excited about the new location.
“I know Calhoun pretty well, and the market is good," said Mullinax who covered the area as his territory in a former career before getting into the wing and burger business.
Mullinax said he's had the Calhoun market in his sights for years with plans to open a location in town as far back as 2018.
"Calhoun was always a market we were interested in," said Mullinax, adding that previous knowledge of new retail additions to the shopping center made the Indian Hills location an easy choice for Jefferson's.
A chain known for its wings and burgers, Jefferson’s is the brainchild of Jefferson Webb who graduated from Jacksonville State University 26 years ago. He believed the college town in East Alabama needed a new hangout for students. He got some financial assistance from his parents, sold off some personal belongings and opened his first restaurant there in Jacksonville in 1991.
The chain currently has 29 other locations in six states, including nearby eateries in Rome, Cartersville, Rockmart, Cedartown and Summerville.