Harris in Dalton

For years, a glut of cheap Chinese-made solar panels decimated America’s solar cell makers, including two Georgia companies that shut their doors several years ago.

But last week’s announced order for 2.5 million solar panels from Qcells in northwest Georgia — which was announced by Vice President Kamala Harris — put an exclamation point on the U.S. solar industry’s rebound.

This story comes from our partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. For more on the news and events in metro-Atlanta and Georgia, visit AJC.com.

