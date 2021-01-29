HMTX Industries CEO given Valuable Ideas Award

Harlan Stone, CEO of HMTX Industries was recently given the Valuable Ideas Award for 2020.
The annual award given by I4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, recognizing individuals making extraordinary contributions towards the advancement and growth of the global flooring industry.
HMTX Industries, with an office in Calhoun at 119 Thomas St., is a luxury vinyl flooring manufacturer.
Stone received the award "in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the development of the global new materials product category during 2020," according to a release.
Award winners receive a donation of $50 thousand to be used on research and development activities.