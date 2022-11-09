Hill named new chaplain at AdventHealth Gordon

AdventHealth Gordon is pleased to announce that Mian Hill will serve as the hospital’s new chaplain.
Hill has served as a spiritual care leader for over 20 years in both church and hospital settings. Before joining AdventHealth, he worked at the BayCare Health System for 14 years in Clearwater, Florida. In 2006, he became lead chaplain and spiritual care coordinator at Morton Plant Hospital, then in 2020 was promoted to Regional Manager of four BayCare hospitals in the greater Clearwater Area.
Hill has been successful with physician education, the reduction of readmissions to the hospital, Schwartz Center Rounds Facilitation, ethics consultation and advanced care planning education. He is a passionate leader with a heart for ministry.
He received his Bachelor of Arts in theology from Oakwood University and Master of Divinity from Andrews University. His pastoral focus has been in youth ministry and community outreach. He received clinical pastoral education training as a chaplain at Sibley Hospital, Yale New Haven Hospital and James Haley Veterans Hospital.
“I’m excited about exploring Northwest Georgia and being involved in such a warm and friendly community,” said Hill. “I love God, and I love people, and I want to show that as I walk the halls here at AdventHealth Gordon.”