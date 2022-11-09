Hill named new chaplain at AdventHealth Gordon

Mian Hill will serve as the new chaplain at AdventHealth Gordon.

 Contributed

AdventHealth Gordon is pleased to announce that Mian Hill will serve as the hospital’s new chaplain.

Hill has served as a spiritual care leader for over 20 years in both church and hospital settings. Before joining AdventHealth, he worked at the BayCare Health System for 14 years in Clearwater, Florida. In 2006, he became lead chaplain and spiritual care coordinator at Morton Plant Hospital, then in 2020 was promoted to Regional Manager of four BayCare hospitals in the greater Clearwater Area.

