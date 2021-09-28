Health screenings coming to Sonoraville Rec.

Residents living in and around the Calhoun can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.
Gordon County Parks and Rec. and the Sonoraville Rec. complex, 7494 Fairmount Highway, will host this community event Friday, Nov. 12.
Screenings can check for:
- The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
- HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels
- Diabetes risk
- Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
- Kidney and thyroid function, and more
Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.
Special package pricing starts at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors.
Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit lifelinescreening.com for more information. Pre-registration is required.