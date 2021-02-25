Harbin Clinic, Georgia’s largest privately-owned, multi-specialty physician group, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for expanding its facility in Calhoun.
The private socially distanced-event took place Thursday, February 25 at 855 Curtis Parkway. The existing facility will receive a new 11,600 square foot addition, featuring an upgraded Lab, Imaging Center, and Heart Center.
In addition to the established physician team that serves the community, the Heart Center is excited to introduce Drs. Andrew McCue and Spencer Maddox. Both doctors will begin seeing patients in the summer of 2021.
For years, Gordon County residents have benefited from access to expert heart care close to home from Harbin Clinic in Calhoun. In addition to expanded clinical space and state-of-the-art equipment for enhanced diagnostics, Harbin Clinic continues to commit itself to serving Gordon County’s growing needs. These investments reflect Harbin Clinic’s existing Cardiology program's success and the organization’s dedication to providing complete, accessible heart care for all in Northwest Georgia.
“Throughout our history, Harbin Clinic has served as a wellspring of innovation, creativity, and technological advances,” said Kenna Stock, CEO of Harbin Clinic. “I am proud to announce that with the expansion of our new services in Northwest Georgia, we look forward to continuing to provide our patients and communities with high-quality and best-in-class care that exceeds their expectations.”
“Our focus is to provide integrated, high-quality cardiovascular care to patients across north Georgia,” said Dr. Christopher Merritt, Interventional Cardiologist for Harbin Clinic. “Our expanding range of cardiology services will include specialized imaging, advanced diagnostic techniques, consultative cardiology, cardio-oncology, echocardiography, and stress testing. We are excited to provide this service locally to our communities”.