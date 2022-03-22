As healthcare continues to evolve, staying on the cutting edge of innovating treatments and diagnostics is essential to the wellness of a community.
At Harbin Clinic, it is equally important to honor the foundational principles of the clinic intentional patient care focused on the well-being and health of the whole person.
The physician-led multi-specialty group looks ahead to the ever-changing landscape of healthcare, poised for progress.
“The past few years showed us the critical importance of meeting our patients where they are and challenging ourselves to rethink how we operate. Being able to adapt and establish new means of providing care, from tele-medicine visits to virtual community outreach, is an important part of our mission,” says Kenna Stock, Harbin Clinic CEO. “Harbin Clinic has a rich history and proven track record of innovating to meet the needs of the patients we serve.”
In 2021, Harbin Clinic made investments in its people and its clinical spaces to better serve the Northwest Georgia community. In fact, Harbin Clinic welcomed 11 new physicians to practices throughout the region. Continuing to recruit world-class providers who are committed to comprehensive, compassionate care remains imperative as the clinic moves into 2022. The Harbin Clinic Heart Center Calhoun also opened their doors in 2021, extending patient accessibility to exceptional care and bringing integrated heart care closer to home for Gordon County residents.
The existing facility received a new 11,600 square-foot addition and now features upgraded lab services, an Imaging center and the new Heart Center. “This new, innovative Heart Center allows us to provide patients with comprehensive, ever-improving care,” says Harbin Clinic cardiologist Dr. Spencer Maddox. ”We can continue to develop and elevate our practice’s contributions to the community.”
Another recent addition to Harbin Clinic Calhoun is Ear, Nose and Throat services. Drs. Mary Beauchamp, Robert King and Brandon Miller have a combined 35 years of experience and have spent the past year caring completely for patients in Gordon County in diagnosing, managing and treating disorders of the head and neck. The facility also offers Audiology services.
A key focus for Harbin Clinic in 2022 is working with patients to ensure they are up to date on crucial preventative screenings and exams. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many individuals opted to delay routine tests, which could potentially increase their risk of detrimental health conditions. Prioritizing outreach to patients on the life-saving importance of these wellness screenings and their ability to detect specific diseases early is a significant initiative for Harbin Clinic. The providers at Harbin Clinic Family Medicine Calhoun are equipped to identify and treat these illnesses while also coordinating all aspects of care.
With easy access to other specialties, they’re able to refer patients to specialists and keep the continuity of care between doctors seamless.
Stock summarizes, “As Harbin Clinic looks to the future of healthcare in Calhoun, we also believe in being good stewards of the values established by our founders—putting patients’ needs first, empowering our physicians, caring for our community, and providing expert care.”