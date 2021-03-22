The year 2021 commemorates a significant milestone in the rich history of Harbin Clinic as it celebrates 150 years of serving patients and investing in healthier communities across Northwest Georgia.
After graduating from medical school, Dr. Wylie Reeder Harbin, Harbin’s first physician, began practicing medicine in 1871 in Calhoun. Two of his sons followed in his medical footsteps and opened up a practice in Rome. Drs. Robert and William Harbin sought to make quality, local healthcare a reality for those living in Rome and the surrounding areas.
From the very beginning, Harbin Clinic has shown a deep commitment to the communities it serves and – through dedication and demonstrated expertise – successfully built a reputation as the trusted medical leader in the region.
Fast forward to today, Harbin Clinic is now the largest privately-owned, multi-specialty physician group in Georgia, comprised of more than 250 providers and approximately 1300 employees.
Throughout Northwest Georgia, patients receive best-in-class and specialized care across more than 40 different medical specialties and services.
When asked about the influence of its rich history on Harbin Clinic’s operations today, CEO Kenna Stock points to the importance of honoring the organization’s past without losing sight of what’s coming next.
“While a lot has changed since the first Harbin practice opened its doors in 1871, Harbin Clinic’s continued devotion to meeting the needs of our patients is unwavering,” said Stock. “We celebrate the legacy of those who came before us – both their progress and the impact they made for those who needed our care – but we also look to the future. As an organization, we are constantly evolving, innovating, growing – just like our patients. We believe in striving for stronger communities, better health outcomes and more accessible care for all.”
Harbin Clinic is also growing in Gordon County. In February, it broke ground for an expansion to the Calhoun medical office space located at 855 Curtis Parkway, which currently offers Family Medicine, Nephrology and Cardiology services to Gordon County residents, with the addition of Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) services starting in January. The existing facility will receive a new 11,600-square-foot addition, featuring an upgraded Lab, Imaging Center, and Heart Center.
In addition to the established physician team that serves the community, the Heart Center is excited to introduce Drs. Andrew McCue and Spencer Maddox.
“At Harbin Clinic, we recognize that our success is defined by the trust our patients place in us and we are grateful for the opportunity to have earned that trust for 150 years,” said Stock. “To our loyal patients: thank you for your support and loyalty. We hope you will join us in celebrating this milestone for healthcare in our community. A lot has changed in 150 years but our mission remains the same. In the happiest of moments and when times are tough, we are deeply committed to caring completely for you. With you.”