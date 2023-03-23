Harbin Clinic: Caring completely for Gordon County

For over 150 years, Harbin Clinic has been committed to providing innovative and comprehensive care for patients in Northwest Georgia.
As a part of that commitment, the physician-led multi-specialty group strives to prioritize growth and provide Gordon County with the highest level of care possible. A component of that growth includes welcoming new, talented physicians that add a wealth of knowledge and experience to the already established physician group.
In 2022, Harbin Clinic had five new physicians join who all have integrated with Harbin’s patient-centered approach to care. Dr. Dustin Horne is one of the new physicians, joining the Family Medicine Calhoun team.
“I’m very impressed with Harbin Clinic and thrilled to join the organization,” shares Dr. Horne. “I’m looking forward to continuing caring for the people of Gordon County.”
In addition to welcoming new physicians, new practices made their way to Calhoun in 2022, including hand and upper extremity orthopedic services. With nearly 30 years of experience caring for Harbin Clinic patients, specifically in diagnosing and treating hand, wrist and elbow conditions, orthopedic hand surgeon Dr. Stephen C. Klasson now offers his services in Gordon County.
“We are thrilled that we extended these services to patients in Calhoun,” says Dr. Klasson. “We offer a level of specialized and comprehensive care that is not available at many clinics, so this is a great medical resource for patients and manufacturing businesses in Gordon and its neighboring counties.”
Gordon County is also home to many other Harbin Clinic specialties, including the Harbin Clinic Heart Center in Calhoun, which provides patients with access to clinical cardiology, interventional cardiology, cardiac imaging, nuclear imaging and echocardiography all under one roof.
“Our advanced Heart Center allows us to provide patients with comprehensive, ever-improving care,” says cardiologist Dr. Spencer Maddox. “We can continue to innovate and enhance our practice’s offerings to the community.”
The Heart Center also allows patients in Gordon County to receive a seamless experience when needing additional care, with Harbin Clinic Audiology, ENT, Family Medicine, Imaging, Nephrology, Orthopedics and lab services conveniently located next door.