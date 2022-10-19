Harbin Clinic-Calhoun.jpg

The Harbin Clinic is at 855 Curtis Parkway S.E. in Calhoun.

 Contributed

Harbin Clinic, Georgia’s largest privately-owned, multi-specialty physician group, is pleased to announce that hand and upper extremity orthopedic care services are now available in Gordon County and surrounding areas.

This expansion displays Harbin Clinic’s continuous commitment to treating and caring for the patients of Gordon and Murray County.

