Harbin Clinic, Georgia’s largest privately-owned, multi-specialty physician group, is pleased to announce that hand and upper extremity orthopedic care services are now available in Gordon County and surrounding areas.
This expansion displays Harbin Clinic’s continuous commitment to treating and caring for the patients of Gordon and Murray County.
Orthopedic Hand Surgeon & Specialist Stephen C. Klasson, MD brings nearly 30 years of experience caring for Harbin Clinic patients, specifically treating and diagnosing hand, wrist and elbow conditions. Dr. Klasson and Lindsay Taylor, PA-C now offer orthopedic services to patients in Gordon County and nearby areas at the Harbin Clinic office located at 855 Curtis Parkway in Calhoun, Ga.
“We are thrilled to be extending these services to patients in Calhoun and Chatsworth,” says Dr. Klasson. “We offer a level of specialized and comprehensive care that is not available at many clinics, so this is a great medical resource for patients and manufacturing businesses in Gordon and its neighboring counties.”
In addition to providing care to the general public, Dr. Klasson and his team provide an important resource to the manufacturing industry as well. Workers’ compensation hand injuries are common, and if not recognized and treated properly, can become a significant challenge. The orthopedic hand experts at Harbin Clinic are equipped to ensure the best possible treatment for injured workers that allow for an easier and faster recovery.
The office is available to see patients every Monday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and every other Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Harbin Clinic hand specialists care for a variety of hand, wrist and elbow conditions, including arthritis, carpal tunnel, cerebral palsy, congenital hand deformities, fractures, sports injuries, tendonitis and trigger finger.
In addition to treating patients in Calhoun and Chatsworth, Dr. Klasson and Lindsay Taylor, PA-C will continue to care for patients in Rome and Cartersville. To learn more about medical services offered at Harbin Clinic Calhoun or to schedule an appointment, you can visit www.harbinclinic.com/OrthopedicsCalhoun.