Harbin Clinic, Georgia’s largest privately-owned, multi-specialty physician group, is proud to announce that ear, nose and throat services will be available to patients in Calhoun beginning Jan. 28. This addition reflects Harbin’s commitment to providing complete care to the patients of Gordon County.
Joining the already robust medical offerings at Harbin Clinic Calhoun, Ear, Nose and Throat physicians Drs. Mary Beauchamp, Robert King, and Brandon Miller bring more than 35 years of combined experience and expertise in the diagnoses, management, and treatment of disorders that affect the head and neck. Audiology services will also be available to patients, as well as a new state-of-the-art hearing booth.
“We’re excited to bring this much-needed service to Calhoun,” says Otolaryngologist Dr. Mary Beauchamp. “We provide comprehensive care for the ears, nose and throat for children and adults. This includes diseases related to hearing, balance, tonsils, allergies, sinuses, and thyroid. This is the next right step in continuing to care completely for Calhoun.”
Harbin Clinic Otolaryngologists care for a wide range of conditions, from common diagnoses like tinnitus and ear infections to more complex diseases such as age-related hearing loss, a deviated septum, droopy eyelids, and cancers of the head and neck.
For 25 years, Harbin Clinic Calhoun has played a pivotal role in providing comprehensive care for Calhoun residents. The facility is home to Primary Care, Nephrology, Cardiology, and an on-site lab for convenient and extensive testing.
In addition to providing care for patients in Calhoun, the ENT physicians will continue to see patients at Harbin Clinic ENT & Allergy in Rome and Cartersville.
To learn more about Harbin Clinic ENT Calhoun and the continued growth in Gordon County, visit harbinclinic.com/Calhoun or call 762-235-2300.