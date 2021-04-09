Hanna Pate, real estate entrepreneur and local difference maker, announced recently that after 22 years of helping thousands of people and families in the Calhoun region, most recently as a top-producing real estate agent with ERA, she has taken the next step in her entrepreneurial career by opening her first brokerage: CENTURY 21 The Avenues.
Pate, whose office will be located at 802 South Wall Street, made the move to affiliate with the most recognized and respected global real estate brand to better serve the real estate needs of homebuyers, sellers and investors throughout Gordon County and northwest Atlanta. Her plan, along with her current team of six relentless sales professionals, is to leverage the CENTURY 21 brand’s comprehensive digital and tech, marketing and coaching and learning products and services to help find and close more deals, and deliver extraordinary experiences to their real estate clients and customers.
Pate expects the partnership with the CENTURY 21 System to drive growth and help her company achieve its greatest ambitions.
“The client-centric approach and laser-like focus on quality service and earning the best third-party ratings aligns perfectly with the culture that will serve as the foundation for my company and how I will partner with my agents and, in turn, my agents with their clients,” added Pate. “We will coach, measure, retain and recruit our sales professionals to deliver personalized, memorable experiences that will help make the comprehensive process of buying and selling real estate a journey worth celebrating.”
“Hanna has a long history of making an impact on the lives of the people and families she works with and I’m excited to know that out of all the possible choices to start a new company, she chose to affiliate with our brand,” explained Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “This is extraordinary news for us but more importantly, it’s even better for the real estate consumers she serves today in Calhoun and those markets I expect she will grow into in the future.”
An active member of the greater Calhoun community and supporter of local businesses, Pate is looking for relentless sales professionals to join her and invites area residents interested in a new career or a new place to call home to visit her and the CENTURY 21 The Avenues team at 802 South Wall Street in Calhoun.