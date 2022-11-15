Hamilton Medical Center recently welcomed new internal medicine and family medicine resident physicians.

Family medicine residents include: Francisco Franyutti, MD; Henry Elukeme, MD; Sarah Bostick, DO; Maksura Chowdhury, MD; Harshvir Masson, MD; and Evan Amonett, DO. Internal medicine residents include: Mahabir Shah, MD; Mohammad Alqaisieh, MD; Raghav Chawla, MD; Michelle Lam, DO; Ankita Patel, DO; Harpreet Gosal, MD; Anumeet Tuli, MD; Haseeb Ali, DO; Salman Humayon, MD; and Jesus Diaz, MD.

