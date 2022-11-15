Hamilton Medical Center recently welcomed new internal medicine and family medicine resident physicians.
Family medicine residents include: Francisco Franyutti, MD; Henry Elukeme, MD; Sarah Bostick, DO; Maksura Chowdhury, MD; Harshvir Masson, MD; and Evan Amonett, DO. Internal medicine residents include: Mahabir Shah, MD; Mohammad Alqaisieh, MD; Raghav Chawla, MD; Michelle Lam, DO; Ankita Patel, DO; Harpreet Gosal, MD; Anumeet Tuli, MD; Haseeb Ali, DO; Salman Humayon, MD; and Jesus Diaz, MD.
“It’s always an exciting time when we are welcoming new resident physicians into our health system,” said C. Brian Delashmitt, DO, chief medical officer. “They are excited to be training with us and we are excited to provide them with an exceptional training experience.”
Hamilton has been partnering with medical schools and has had almost 40 medical students rotating in the system during the past year. Medical school partnerships include Medical College of Georgia/Augusta University, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and various other medical schools.
The focus for Hamilton’s resident training is on providing unsurpassed service, with an emphasis on safety and quality outcomes. Residents will have opportunities to care for patients of diverse cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds with an emphasis on caring for those who are medically underserved. Hamilton’s training program features a learning environment that fosters leadership, ingenuity and creative solutions to complex health problems.
Hamilton’s initial institutional accreditation was obtained from the Accreditation Council of Graduate Medical Education in July 2018. The Internal Medicine Program received ACGME accreditation in April of 2019, and the Family Medicine Program received ACGME accreditation in July of 2020.
In addition to time at HMC, each resident participated in rotations at either HMC’s internal medicine clinic on Broadrick drive, near the hospital, or at the family medicine clinic located at Murray Campus in Chatsworth. Services provided at the clinic include complete physical examinations, diabetes management, hypertension (high blood pressure) treatment and minor surgical procedures.
HMC’s Residency Program was listed as one of the top 15 residency programs viewed in 2021 by FREIDA, the American Medical Association’s residency and fellowship programs database.