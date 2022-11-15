Hamilton Medical Center residents graduate

Seven internal medicine physicians recently completed their residencies at Hamilton Medical Center.
They include: Hisham Abu Farsak, MD; Laith Al Dahabreh, MD; Eily Hayes, DO; Dustin Johnston, DO (now a primary care physician for Hamilton Physician Group); Leeja Joseph, MD; Obaid Rehman, MD; and Yousef Sweidan, MD.
“There is no greater joy than to finalize the training journey for a physician,” said C. Brian Delashmitt, DO, chief medical officer. “To be a part of a physician’s education and to impart that knowledge on them is an extraordinary feeling. I know that we provide an excellent training program and am always excited when we recruit and retain these physicians within our community.”
Hamilton has been partnering with medical schools and has had almost 40 medical students rotating in the system during the past year. Medical school partnerships include Medical College of Georgia/Augusta University, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and various other medical schools.
The focus for Hamilton’s resident training is on providing unsurpassed service, with an emphasis on safety and quality outcomes. Residents will have opportunities to care for patients of diverse cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds with an emphasis on caring for those who are medically underserved.
Hamilton’s training program features a learning environment that fosters leadership, ingenuity and creative solutions to complex health problems.
Hamilton’s initial institutional accreditation was obtained from the Accreditation Council of Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) in July 2018. The Internal Medicine Program received ACGME accreditation in April 2019.
In addition to time at HMC, each resident participated in rotations at HMC’s internal medicine clinic on Broadrick drive, near the hospital. Services provided at the clinic include complete physical examinations, diabetes management, hypertension (high blood pressure) treatment and minor surgical procedures.
Internal medicine is a discipline of specialists trained broadly and extensively to meet the healthcare needs of most adults. Internists combine knowledge of basic medical science with the humanistic (focus on human welfare, values and dignity) aspects of medicine.
HMC’s Residency Program was listed as one of the top 15 residency programs viewed in 2021 by FREIDA, the American Medical Association’s residency and fellowship programs database.