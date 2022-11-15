Hamilton Medical Center residents graduate

Hamilton Medical Center recently graduated seven internal medicine residents. 

 Hamilton Health Care System

Seven internal medicine physicians recently completed their residencies at Hamilton Medical Center.

They include: Hisham Abu Farsak, MD; Laith Al Dahabreh, MD; Eily Hayes, DO; Dustin Johnston, DO (now a primary care physician for Hamilton Physician Group); Leeja Joseph, MD; Obaid Rehman, MD; and Yousef Sweidan, MD.

