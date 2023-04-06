Hamilton Medical Center introduces new CT providing highest quality images with lower doses

Hamilton Medical Center continues to advance its state-of-the-art imaging technology with GE’s new Revolution Computed Tomography system.

This new technology is designed with the patient and healthcare professionals in mind, delivering the highest quality imaging with groundbreaking speed and lowest radiation exposure.

