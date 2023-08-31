Hamilton Health Neurology earns Patient-Centered Specialty Practice certification

Hamilton Physician Group – Neurology associates are pictured. The practice recently earned Patient-Centered Specialty Practice certification.

 Hamilton Health Care System

Hamilton Physician Group – Neurology has earned Patient-Centered

Specialty Practice certification through the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

