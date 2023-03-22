Hamilton Health Care System to open Hamilton Health – Calhoun Campus soon

Long-time Calhoun/Gordon County healthcare partner and provider Hamilton Health Care System (HHCS) is scheduled to open a new 34,000-square-foot facility in Calhoun soon.

The new facility is under construction and located at 215 Curtis Parkway (behind Walgreens and next to McEntire’s Driving Range).

